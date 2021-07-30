La Chandeleur shortens schedule to 3 days a week after setbacks, break-ins

In an effort to keep their doors open La Chandeleur is continuing to make adjustments during the pandemic.

Owner and Chef, Kyle Thomas tells WHAS11, this is the worst time in history to own a restaurant, a new restaurant especially.

After facing opening day setbacks at the beginning of pandemic, three break ins and other unfortunate mishaps, the crepe themed restaurant is shortening its schedule to three days a week.

"We've had to drop Wednesday and Thursday. Even though we have seen growth, lots of growth, we've had to make the hard choice to close those two days and just be open on the days that we are at least cutting even."

La Chandeleur will now be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

**ANNOUNCEMENT** We appreciate all the support and love from our neighbors and all Louisville! You have made opening a... Posted by La Chandeleur Restaurant and Food Truck on Monday, July 26, 2021

