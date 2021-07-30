Cancel
NBA Draft 2021: Orlando Magic selects Franz Wagner of Michigan

By Sam Hellman
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter two stellar seasons at Michigan, Franz Wagner is NBA bound, drafted No. 8 overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2021 NBA Draft. The German-born Wagner joins older brother Moritz Wagner as an NBA basketball player. Over two seasons at Michigan, Wagner averaged 12 points per game, 6.1 rebounds...

247sports.com

Franz was Michigan's first lottery pick since Stauskas back in 2014 and he became the 9th first rounder that Michigan has produced in the Beilein/Howard era, joining Burke, THJ, Stauskas, McGary, LeVert, DJ Wilson, Moe Wagner, and Jordan Poole. NBA scouts bought into what they saw from Franz this season, with the immense wingspan making many believe he can be a switchable defender in the best league in the world. His dominant defense for Michigan this past season and projectable size led the prospect evaluation, but his ability as a glue guy on offense also intrigued NBA scouts. Though Franz only shot 34.3% from three this past season, the higher free throw percentage enticed as a window into his still high shooting upside, and of course all Michigan fans know how smooth the stroke is. His basketball IQ and ability to play within a system that will have a primary ball-handler also intrigued the NBA community, and the combination of high upside on defense and tools on offense made him an easy lottery pick.
