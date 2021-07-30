Fresno considering vaccine, testing mandate for employees

COVID infection numbers are mushrooming again and now the City of Fresno could follow Los Angeles, Long Beach, and the state of California in enforcing mandatory vaccinations or frequent testing for employees.

They're holding an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss it.

Councilmember Miguel Arias says it's becoming urgent because ICU beds are in short supply, and hospitals are converting conference rooms to accommodate beds for patients again.

But Mayor Jerry Dyer says it may be illegal to implement an employee mandate at the moment.

The renewed rapid spread of COVID-19 may be sneaking up on Fresno's City Hall.

"Monday, we were at 5.5 people per 100,000 population positivity," Mayor Dyer said Thursday morning. "As of this morning, we were at seven."

At that point, his "COVID czar", Greory Barfield, started giving him updated statistics.

"Oh eight? Eight in the county of Fresno?" Dyer said. "8.4. That's how far it's jumped from Monday."

The rate of new infections and the number of hospitalizations in Fresno County have almost doubled in the last week.

Most of the city council has told me they have to think about instituting a mandate for city employees to get vaccinated or take frequent tests.

But there is one holdout.

"I'm going to oppose any mandatory vaccine mandates for City of Fresno employees as I oppose any mandatory vaccines for people," said Councilmember Garry Bredefeld.

Mayor Dyer could institute a mandate on his own, but he says the city attorney's office has a legal opinion saying they can't mandate vaccines until they have full FDA approval.

Right now, the COVID vaccines have an emergency use authorization.

Full approval could come as soon as next month, but could also take longer.

Council members point to vaccine or testing mandates from other cities and private entities and say the new virus surge makes it urgent to act quickly.

"Quite frankly, in my view, it's disgusting when only a quarter of your employees that are essential to the running of the city have been vaccinated," said Councilmember Miguel Arias.

City officials tell us their meeting Thursday evening could end with a new mandate for employees from the mayor, but if it doesn't the, city council could come up with their own new rules at their next meeting in August.