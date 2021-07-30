Cancel
Concordia, KS

KBI: Arrests made in Cloud County Jail investigation

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), has arrested two individuals following an investigation into former employees of the Cloud County Jail. On Wednesday, July 28, Amber Lindberg, 40, of Concordia, was arrested in Minneapolis, Kansas. She was arrested for theft, misuse of public funds, official misconduct, making false information, conspiracy to commit theft, conspiracy to commit official misconduct, conspiracy to commit misuse of public funds, and conspiracy to commit destroying a written instrument. Lindberg was the Cloud County jail administrator in June 2019 when the KBI initiated the investigation. Following her arrest, Lindberg was booked into the Saline County Jail.

