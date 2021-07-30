Pastor Tells Flock to Go Elsewhere if They Want to Wear a Mask

Right Wing Watch via Twitter

There is plenty of discussion going around about the coronavirus and, in particular, masks. One church pastor already has his mind made up.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says that masks may help slow the transmission of the coronavirus. The science is clear if you’d like to read up on it.

Does masking prevent the spread of the coronavirus? The answer to that question is tricky in that it’s not cut-and-dry, but a mask can slow the spread. It’s like asking the question “Will a bullet-proof vest save your life?” Well, that answer is not cut-and-dry, either. A bullet-proof vest might not save your life, but it can slow the bullet enough to possibly save your life, and most people who have to go into that kind of danger would prefer to have one than not. I look at masks the same way.

There’s a preacher in Tennessee who does not believe the science behind wearing a mask and does not want anyone who does believe the science behind wearing masks going to his church.

Watch as he fire-and-brimstones his way to viral internet status.

Look, I get it: that pastor has the right to believe what he wants to believe. YOU have the right to believe what you want to believe. If you want to believe that masks won’t slow the spread of disease, you have the right to believe that. You would be wrong to believe that, but you have the right to be wrong (I guess). What you DON’T have the right to do is endanger others. When you don’t wear a mask, you endanger others.

I’m sure that this pastor knows his way around his holy books, but I question his medical training if he is going to deny the science behind masks.

I do some things well, but I’m not an expert at anything, so I rely on those who have the medical training and experience when it comes to my health.