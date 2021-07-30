Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Pastor Tells Flock to Go Elsewhere if They Want to Wear a Mask

By JayCee
Posted by 
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bwHP0_0bCDcDQW00
Right Wing Watch via Twitter

There is plenty of discussion going around about the coronavirus and, in particular, masks. One church pastor already has his mind made up.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says that masks may help slow the transmission of the coronavirus. The science is clear if you’d like to read up on it.

Does masking prevent the spread of the coronavirus? The answer to that question is tricky in that it’s not cut-and-dry, but a mask can slow the spread. It’s like asking the question “Will a bullet-proof vest save your life?” Well, that answer is not cut-and-dry, either. A bullet-proof vest might not save your life, but it can slow the bullet enough to possibly save your life, and most people who have to go into that kind of danger would prefer to have one than not. I look at masks the same way.

There’s a preacher in Tennessee who does not believe the science behind wearing a mask and does not want anyone who does believe the science behind wearing masks going to his church.

Watch as he fire-and-brimstones his way to viral internet status.

Look, I get it: that pastor has the right to believe what he wants to believe. YOU have the right to believe what you want to believe. If you want to believe that masks won’t slow the spread of disease, you have the right to believe that. You would be wrong to believe that, but you have the right to be wrong (I guess). What you DON’T have the right to do is endanger others. When you don’t wear a mask, you endanger others.

I’m sure that this pastor knows his way around his holy books, but I question his medical training if he is going to deny the science behind masks.

I do some things well, but I’m not an expert at anything, so I rely on those who have the medical training and experience when it comes to my health.

Comments / 62

99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Cdc#Wing Watch#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

TV host who is fully vaccinated reveals she caught Delta variant: It ‘is relentless and highly contagious’

A former E! News presenter has announced that she tested positive for Covid-19 despite receiving a full round of vaccines.Catt Sadler, 46, took to her Instagram account to let her followers know that despite being fully vaccinated, she had contracted coronavirus, suspected to be the Delta variant.“I’m fully vaccinated and I have Covid,” she wrote in the caption of the selfie she posted from her sick bed.Ms Sadler continued, outlining her rationale for letting everyone know about her health status “I’m telling you this so that you understand that the pandemic is very much NOT over.”On July 13, 3,...
Posted by
Daily Mirror

Mum-of-2 who refused Covid vaccine over fears of side effects dies from Delta strain

A mum-of-two who declined her invitation to get vaccinated against Covid because she feared the potential side effects has tragically died of the Indian 'Delta' variant. Tricia Jones, 45, from Kansas City, Missouri, was hesitant about getting inoculated after hearing news reports about people suffering rare conditions linked to the jabs such as blood clots or heart problems.
Sacramento, CATODAY.com

Mom thought son's summer thirst was normal but it was a warning sign

About two weeks ago, Courtney Moore’s 16-month-old son, Maddox, started grabbing her water bottle and taking huge gulps of water. She wasn’t surprised — temperatures in Sacramento, California, had been exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit. When he began soaking through his overnight diapers, she contacted their pediatrician and learned that Maddox had an unexpected diagnosis: He had Type 1 diabetes and was in diabetic ketoacidosis.
Click2Houston.com

Local couple gets married in ICU as wife fights monthslong battle with COVID-19

HOUSTON – It’s a story of love and determination. A Houston-area couple married in the ICU at Houston Methodist Hospital as the wife fought for her life against COVID-19. The couple says they married because they weren’t sure they would have another chance. “Paul saved my life. He saved not...
POTUSWashington Post

An unvaccinated radio host is sick with covid. His family is ‘elated’ listeners are now getting the vaccine.

When his brother first caught the novel coronavirus, Mark Valentine did not think he was suffering too much. Phil Valentine continued posting regularly on Facebook, joked about his condition and even hosted a segment for his conservative talk radio show on WTN-FM in Nashville. He had chosen not to get the vaccine and frequently mocked Democrats’ campaigns to drive more people to get the shot. When the brothers spoke on the phone a few days after Phil tested positive in early July, he told Mark that he was already feeling better.
ReligionNew York Post

Pastor threatens to kick out mask-wearing worshippers from church

A fiery Tennessee pastor told mask-wearing worshippers they should go pray somewhere else as he railed against the “buckwild demon-possessed government” in a politically-charged sermon. “If they go through round two and you start showing up, all these mask and all this nonsense, I will ask you to leave,” Greg...
PetsPosted by
The Independent

Tennessee Covid vaccine boss reveals she received a dog muzzle in mail after being fired without explanation

The former top vaccination official in Tennessee was sent a dog muzzle in the mail several days before she was fired, which she believes was a move made to appease right-wing lawmakers.Dr Michelle Fiscus's husband, Brad told The Tennessean that she believed the muzzle was a message warning her to keep quiet about her coronavirus concerns. "Someone wanted to send a message to tell her to stop talking," he said. "They thought it would be a threat to her."Dr Fiscus became the object of ire for Republican lawmakers in the state due to her efforts to encourage teenagers to take...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Don't Go Here Even if It's Open, Experts Warn

This wasn't the way the summer was supposed to go. More than six months after the rollout of the first coronavirus vaccines—and a sharp drop in COVID-19 this spring—cases are rising in all 50 states, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant infecting unvaccinated people. Although the vaccine has proven highly effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death, it's still possible to contract COVID if you've been vaccinated, and many vaccinated people are wondering if they should rethink their plans to resume normal life (tossing the face masks, eating in restaurants, attending indoor events). Some experts say, yes, you should—and there are a few places you shouldn't go. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Issued This Chilling Warning

COVID-19 is, like the villain in the world's scariest horror movie, back—but in fact, it never left. Cases are surging again because of the new Delta variant and not enough Americans being vaccinated. Concerned, epidemiologist Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, appeared on The Joan Hamburg Show yesterday to sound a warning for us all. Read on for a picture of what the next few months will look like, and how to stay safe—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 62

Community Policy