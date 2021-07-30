Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bucks County, PA

Fast-moving storms spark tornado warnings, flooding across New Jersey

Posted by 
ABCNY
ABCNY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0usLHM_0bCDbjRR00

A fast-moving line of storms sparked tornado warnings and flooding across parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania on Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service said two touched down and one caused significant damage in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

As the National Weather Service works to survey any damage, early images show a path of destruction at a car dealership in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

RELATED | Get the latest AccuWeather forecast

Cars were seen flipped in parking lots and a roofing structure was torn off the property. No injuries have been reported.

The Action Cam was on the scene after severe weather swept through Feasterville-Trevose, Bucks County.

While a tornado has not yet been confirmed in New Jersey, there were reports of storm damage and flooding.

A viewer sent video of the flooding in Nutley, New Jersey, after the storms moved through.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ALSO READ | Weather or Not: Lee's extreme weather survival guide

Lee Goldberg has what you need to know to cope with weather during this intense summer of heat, rain and flooding.wh

----------

* Get the AccuWeather App

* More AccuWeather

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Sign up for free newsletters

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Comments / 1

ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
Bucks County, PA
Government
City
Feasterville-trevose, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warnings#Extreme Weather#Accuweather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
NWS
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy