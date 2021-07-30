Cancel
Olympics Latest: New Zealand's Twigg wins single sculls gold

TOKYO — (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:

MEDAL ALERT

New Zealand’s Emma Twigg has won gold in the women's single sculls at the Tokyo Games. She bolted to an early lead, then finished with a surge over the final 500 meters to dominate.

Twigg had finished fourth in the previous two Olympics but easily shrugged off Russia’s Hanna Prakatsen, who won silver at the Sea Forest Waterway.

Magdalena Lobnig of Austria won bronze.

— More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

