Neighbors Mourn Man Found Shot Dead In Rocklin Home

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Investigators are looking for any information that may lead them to the person who broke into a Rocklin home and killed a man living there.

A friend for 20 years of Cameron Gabriel, 48, and roommate spoke with us off-camera saying he returned that afternoon to find Gabriel shot dead in the home along East Midas Avenue on Tuesday. He believes someone broke in and murdered Gabriel sometime late Saturday or early Sunday when his roommates were out of town.

“For this to happen in our neighborhood is scary,” said neighbor Veronica Martinez.

Gabriel’s social media shows he ran an online nutrition and wellness business.

Neighbors say they’re shaken up, with some telling us crime like this is unheard of in this part of town.

“This neighborhood is good, we don’t have problems here really,” one neighbor said.

Thursday, investigators canvassed the neighborhood looking for surveillance video and witnesses.

Gabriel and his friends would sometimes hang out at the bar on their street. Martinez is the chef there and said Gabriel was a kind man.

“Very nice fellow and just that this happened period, is a tragedy,” she said.

She worries about her son being alone in their home at night and the person who may still be out there trying to hurt someone else in this community.

“To know that somebody in our neighborhood that we know and love and it just, gives me chills,” said Martinez.

At this point, investigators wouldn’t clarify if the shooting was targeted or random.