Leon County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Leon, Robertson by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Leon; Robertson The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Robertson County in central Texas Southwestern Leon County in central Texas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 754 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles east of Franklin, or 22 miles northwest of Madisonville, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Marquez. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

