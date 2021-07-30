Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Zelle Payments Transactions Increase 58 Pct; Reaches 500M US Bank Accounts

By PYMNTS
Posted by 
pymnts
pymnts
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Zelle® Network processed $120 billion on 436 million transactions in the second quarter, the company announced Thursday (July 29). Early Warning Services, the corporate parent of Zelle, said that its transaction results included signed financial institutions (FIs), which represented over 500 million Demand Deposit Account (DDA) accounts. The release...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Bank#Transact#Bank Accounts#Early Warning Services#Dda#Zelle Small Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Idaho Falls, IDeastidahonews.com

Next child tax credit payment to hit bank accounts next week

Idaho Falls —- More money from the Internal Revenue Service will be hitting bank accounts this month due to the child tax credit. Millions of American families have started receiving monthly child tax credit payments as direct deposits. On July 15, families received the first of six monthly payments. Payments...
Economymodernreaders.com

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $195.00

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.
Economythepaypers.com

Aiia launches Open Banking growth programme for SMBs

Aiia has launched an exclusive programme dedicated to helping SMB businesses through Open Banking. As Aiia expanded its Open Banking rails across Europe to grant businesses access to payment capabilities and financial data access they are launching a campaign for small- and medium sized businesses to innovate. Aiia invites small and medium-sized businesses, with any use case, to access Open Banking through its growth programme, Aiia for SMBs.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Interac Launches Business e-Transfers For Real-Time Payments

Canada-based Interac is collaborating with 13 financial institutions to introduce real-time electronic transfers (e-Transfers) to enable the transfer of business funds within seconds. “The launch of Interac e-Transfer for Business in collaboration with Canada’s banking and credit union community marks a milestone in the modernization of Canadian payments and provides...
MarketsNEWSBTC

American Banks Encouraged To Partner with Cryptocurrency Firms

A recent report from the ABA (American Bankers Association) suggests that banks partner with cryptocurrency firms due to the growing client interest and profit in the sector. This 20-pages report provides a detailed analysis of the crypto, including a glossary. It also maps cryptocurrency activities to the bank services and products. The Banker’s association also suggests crypto use cases for the banking sector with regulatory issues and revenue models to the use case.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Feedzai Buys FinTech AI Platform Revelock

Artificial intelligence FinTech Feedzai announced Wednesday (Aug. 4) it has acquired Revelock, a behavioral biometric platform. The companies say their combined capabilities allow financial institutions and merchants around the world to detect and stop financial crime before it happens. “More than 20 percent of the world’s money flows through Feedzai,...
Boston, MAPosted by
pymnts

Digital Lending Platform Numerated Adds Automated Lending Features

Numerated, a four-year-old FinTech digital lending platform, has added new features to automate processes for business lending products, the company announced on Wednesday (Aug. 4). The Boston-headquartered startup provides its bank and credit union (CU) customers with a single digital lending platform for both secured and unsecured loans and lines...
EconomyCNN

Major US bank delays its return to the office due to the Delta variant

New York (CNN Business) — US Bank told employees Wednesday they will no longer be due back in the office early next month because of surging Covid-19 cases. "There are increased caseloads across the globe, and the Delta variant has caused us to adjust our plans," Andy Cecere, the company's CEO, wrote in an email to employees. Jeff Shelman, a spokesperson for the bank, confirmed the email, which was first reported by the Star Tribune.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

B2B FinTech Reserve Trust Lands $30.5M Investment

FinTech trust company Reserve Trust, which has a Federal Reserve master account, announced in a press release Wednesday (Aug. 4) that it has secured a $30.5 million Series A investment in a round led by QED Investors. FinTech Collective and Ardent Venture Partners also participated in the funding round, which...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Data Brief: 51 Pct Of Brazilian Consumers Want SMB Loyalty Data Managed By Banks

Analyzing the role of loyalty for recovering small and medium businesses (SMBs), PYMNTS researchers surveyed a census-balanced panel of over 1,100 Brazilian consumers as part of a global study of more than 4,500 consumers in four countries. What we found is that Brazilians stand out from other regions studied in important ways, starting with the fact that 65 percent of them believe it’s more crucial to shop local in 2021 than it was before the pandemic.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Investors, Innovators Flex Their Open Banking Muscles

Open banking continues to fuel the collaborative efforts of banks, credit unions (CUs), FinTechs and other innovators. This week's deep dive into the space finds Canada widening the scope of open banking initiatives, and investors preparing to accelerate funding for new ways to apply open banking to the business end user.
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Consumer, Merchant Appetite For Efficiency Drives 2nd Wave Of Payment Orchestration

Payments regulation can feel like a new entrant on to the global scene, given the sheer number of headlines it has suddenly started turning up in over the last few years. But the truth of the matter, Payoneer Chief Operating Officer Keren Levy told Karen Webster in a recent conversation, is that what we are actually seeing is the second phase of payment orchestration taking off worldwide.
Credits & LoansPosted by
pymnts

Mastercard Moves To Eliminate ‘Fiat Burden’ And Compliance Worries From Crypto Cards

To get crypto cards into the hands of the masses, to get them spending in commercial and retail use cases ... well, the cards have to be issued first. Issuers, of course, want to link into the Mastercard network so that users can spend their crypto assets wherever Mastercard is accepted and benefit from the continued embrace of digital currencies by businesses and consumers.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

India’s Pre-Paid Voucher System Requires No Bank Account

Driven by the rapid increase in digital payments, the Indian government has initiated e-RUPI, a new digital pre-paid voucher that combines rupee and United Payments Interface (UPI) — the country’s primary payment platform — according to a Tuesday (Aug 3) report from Tech In Asia. Underlining the growing need for...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Lightspeed Payments Now Available For European Hospitality Merchants

Point-of-sale platform Lightspeed on Tuesday (Aug. 3) announced that hospitality merchants in Germany, Switzerland, France, Belgium and the Netherlands now have access to Lightspeed Payments, joining hospitality businesses in the U.S. and retailers in Canada and the U.S. Lightspeed plans to expand the availability of Lightspeed Payments to merchants in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy