Zelle Payments Transactions Increase 58 Pct; Reaches 500M US Bank Accounts

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.