A Plague Tale: Innocence And Speed Brawl To Be Free On Epic Games Store Week Of August 5

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSay what you will about the Epic Games Store, and some people certainly have strong opinions about it, but they have been pretty consistent in their giveaways. Ever since its launch way back in December 2018, the service has given out at least one free game and looks to continue doing so for the foreseeable future. That continues, and next week’s titles look to be an interesting inverse of one another.

