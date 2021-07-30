Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok Do-It-Yourself Videos Alarm Dentists

Posted by 
Real Health
Real Health
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aIWsm_0bCDXt5d00
Istock

TikTok is a popular app that’s recognized for the ability of its members’ videos to influence viewers to do almost anything. Now that includes trying a number of dangerous do-it-yourself procedures to help people whiten, straighten and even file their teeth to improve the appearance of a smile.

One article on newsweek.com spotlighted a TikToker who cleaned her teeth with a piece of Mr. Clean Magic Eraser sheet.

Did she really just say she uses a magic eraser to clean her teeth… ???? please don’t make this a trend ???? ##learnontiktok ##tiktokpartner ##teeth

Another story on news.yahoo.com concerned a young girl sharing her technique for closing gaps in her teeth with hair ties.

Please tell me rubber band braces aren’t becoming a thing again ???? ##learnontiktok ##tiktokpartner ##braces ##rubberbands

Benjamin Winters, DDS, an orthodontist based in Plano, Texas, who is known as “thebentist” on TikTok and has 10.1 million followers, posted his reaction to the two TikTok members’ videos.

“A Magic Eraser is actually made of melamine foam,” said Winters. “It’s basically foam that’s hard as glass and acts as a really abrasive sandpaper, meaning, yeah, your teeth are white because you scrubbed all the enamel off. So, in fact, no, don’t do this.”

In addition, findings from a 2016 study about do-it-yourself dentistry, published in the World Journal of Clinical Cases, found that elastics used to close gapped teeth or correct badly positioned chompers could “create unintended consequences.”

Many dental professionals warn that these do-it-yourself methods are a significant threat to oral health. On the label of Mr. Clean Magic Eraser, the manufacturer of the household cleanser states that the product is not for use on skin or other parts of the body.

Another news outlet indy100.com published a story about TikTokers who filed their teeth down to pegs to prepare for work being done to enhance their smiles.

One dentist from Cornwall, England, Emi Mawson, posted a video on TikTok to warn people that a video showing a woman who filed her teeth to get them ready for smile-enhancing dental veneers misunderstood the dentistry procedure. “These are not veneer preparations. These are crown preparations and there’s a big difference,” Mawson explained. “Once you file your teeth down to stumps, there’s no going back!”

Let’s talk about Katie Prices ‘veneers’. ##veneers ##dentist

In 2018, the American Dental Association (ADA) launched a public awareness campaign to educate the public and discourage DIY dentistry of any kind.

“Depending on the oral health issue being addressed and the nature of the treatment, there may be risks for long-term issues including jaw problems, abnormal bite, tooth decay and loss, as well as gum disease,” the organization stated in a press release.

For more about dental issues, read “Good Oral Health: Questions and Answers About Mouthwash” and “More Than Half of Antibiotics Prescribed in Advance of Dental Procedures Aren’t Needed.”

Real Health

Real Health

Real Health is the leading health magazine for African Americans in the United States. Launched in 2004, it covers fitness and nutrition as well as a broad range of health issues affecting black families.

 https://www.realhealthmag.com/
