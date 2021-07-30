Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers get Royals left-hander Danny Duffy for playoff push

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers got Kansas City left-hander Danny Duffy in a trade Thursday as the World Series champions boosted their rotation for a playoff push. The Royals sent their longtime staff member and cash to the Dodgers for a player to be named. The 32-year-old Duffy is on the...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 2

Fox News

Fox News

494K+
Followers
108K+
Post
483M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Bauer
Person
Danny Duffy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Era#Giants#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
News Break
World Series
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers sign former Rookie of the Year to bolster bullpen

2021’s been a year of bullpen lottery tickets for the Dodgers, a team that sits near the season’s midpoint with just about half of them cashed out. Jimmy Nelson? Very valuable, and made quite the statement over July 4 weekend. Phil Bickford wasn’t a major part of anyone’s plan, but he, too, has impressed.
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers fans lost their minds during last night’s game vs. Astros

The powder keg finally went off on Wednesday. For the first time since it was discovered that the Houston Astros were involved in a sign stealing scandal during 2017, they faced the Dodgers, in front of fans, at Dodger Stadium. You’ll remember that in 2017, the Astros won the World Series in seven games. Their opponent? The Dodgers.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Trade Rumors: Danny Duffy Was Target Before Flexor Strain

With the 2021 MLB trade deadline fast approaching on July 30, the Los Angeles Dodgers figure to be plenty active as they look to address their pitching need. That would appear likely to come in the rotation, which currently has just three healthy, fully stretched out and experienced starters. David Price is in the process of building his innings and Josiah Gray presumably could make a spot start or two after his MLB debut out of the bullpen.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Uncertainty Looming For Clayton Kershaw

The Dodgers were hoping to get some good news on Clayton Kershaw this week. The veteran southpaw was scheduled to throw a simulated game on Sunday afternoon to prepare for an activation next week in Anaheim. That did not happen. Instead, Dave Roberts revealed that Kershaw was dealing with some...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers, Giants, Padres reportedly interested in trading for Danny Duffy

With less than a week to go before the trade deadline, contending teams continue to kick the tires on the players that might be available. With pitching always coveted, teams have been checking in on Royals lefty Danny Duffy, even as he is out with an injury. Duffy was placed on the Injured List last week with a flexor strain, which would likely keep him out until September.
MLBlindyssports.com

Royals place starting pitchers Danny Duffy, Brady Singer on IL

The Kansas City Royals placed left-hander Danny Duffy and right-hander Brady Singer on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Duffy has a left flexor strain and his designation is retroactive to Saturday. Singer has right shoulder fatigue and his status is retroactive to Sunday. In corresponding moves, the Royals recalled infielder...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants reportedly interested in Royals lefty Danny Duffy despite injury

Although Danny Duffy was placed on the Royals’ 10-day injured list on Tuesday, the Giants still have trade interest in the veteran southpaw, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. “Injuries don’t give San Francisco much pause in general,” Slusser notes, citing the team’s signing of John Brebbia in the offseason as Brebbia was recovering from Tommy John surgery.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

KC Royals: It’s time to shut down and keep Danny Duffy

Not so long ago—a matter of a week or two, really—the KC Royals moving Danny Duffy before the July 30 trade deadline seemed plausible, if not probable. The possibility of such a deal became widely accepted across baseball media, and trading Duffy, who in the last year of his contract is having such an excellent season (4-3, 2.51 ERA and 9.6 SO9 in 13 games), for prospects, then re-signing him over the winter, makes more sense than keeping him and bringing him back without getting something for him when the getting was good.
MLBchatsports.com

Tampa Bay Rays trade target: Danny Duffy, Royals SP

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JUNE 19: Pitcher Danny Duffy #30 of the Kansas City Royals watches from the dugout during the game against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium on June 19, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) First, it was Jon Gray, then it...
MLBSportsGrid

Giants Could Target Royals’ Danny Duffy

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that the San Francisco Giants view Royals’ starter, Danny Duffy, as a possible trade target. Duffy is currently on the IL with a strained flexor, but his injury is unlikely to deter the Giants as they feel it could lower the asking price in terms of prospects they’d have to give up. The left-hander will be a free agent at the end of the year and should draw plenty of interest after pitching to a 2.51 ERA in starts and 13 appearances this season.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Dodgers set to add Danny Duffy to pitching staff

The Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation had been considered a strength heading into the season. With the duo of Clayton Kershaw and Trevor Bauer, and a rotation deep enough to send David Price to the bullpen, the Dodgers were in amazing shape. But that was then. Bauer is on administrative...
MLBKEYT

Lompoc Valley native Danny Duffy traded to Dodgers

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - The Los Angeles Dodgers have gotten Kansas City left-hander Danny Duffy in a trade as the World Series champions boosted their rotation for a playoff push. The Royals sent their longtime staff member and cash to the Dodgers for a player to be named. The 32-year-old...
MLBCBS Sports

Max Scherzer set to make Dodgers debut Wednesday vs. Astros

Last week, the Dodgers made a giant splash in front of the trade deadline by acquiring Trea Turner and Max Scherzer from the Nationals for a package of prospects. Scherzer being an ace and future Hall of Famer means there would be plenty of fanfare for his Dodgers debut anyway, but the circumstances behind it make it an even bigger deal.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Drop Two of Three Games to Giants, Trade for Pitcher Danny Duffy

One day after the Dodgers executed a picture-perfect 8-0 victory against the NL West-leading Giants, the Los Angeles offense went missing once again, this time resulting in a 5-0 defeat. The loss closed a three-game set between the division rivals, with the Giants lengthening their lead to three full games.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Danny Duffy Happy To Pitch In Any Role Dodgers Need

The Los Angeles Dodgers addressed their starting rotation in a big way at the MLB trade deadline by acquiring Max Scherzer from the Washington Nationals. The three-time Cy Young Award winner will likely make his team debut on Wednesday against the Houston Astros. Prior to completing the blockbuster, however, the...
MLBfangraphs.com

Dodgers Add Danny Duffy as Potential Multi-Inning Relief Weapon

At the start of the season, the Dodgers had so much pitching depth it was a legitimate question as to how they would effectively use all of their talent. But what was a source of strength for Los Angeles in March has become a reason for cautious concern in July, as the team lost Dustin May to Tommy John surgery in early May and Clayton Kershaw to elbow inflammation in July. In the bullpen, meanwhile, Corey Knebel was lost on April 24 to a lat injury, Scott Alexander went on the IL for a second time on July 20 with left shoulder inflammation, and Joe Kelly is day-to-day with a hamstring injury. The Dodgers shifted Tony Gonsolin and David Price to the rotation to patch some of those holes, but while that pair’s been mostly effective as starters, that’s come at the expense of bullpen depth.

Comments / 2

Community Policy