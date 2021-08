A Bergen County man and woman were killed early Tuesday morning when their car slammed into a tractor trailer, shearing off the top half of the vehicle, authorities said. The names of the victims in the crash were not released by North Bergen police, but they were identified as a 24-year-old man from North Arlington and a 27-year-old woman from Bergenfield. The crash occurred at 2:13 a.m. on Tonnelle Avenue at 36th Street, North Bergen police Capt. David Dowd said.