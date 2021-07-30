Police: Child runs over, kills younger brother in driveway on the Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An unlicensed child ran over and killed his younger brother in a driveway on Little John Road in Sherwood Forest, according to police.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the scene at the 9500 block around 3:45PM Thursday afternoon.

Neighbors tell Action News Jax the child, who is a young teen, was moving an SUV in the driveway when he hit his younger brother.

A neighbor across the street who witnessed the incident ran over to try CPR.

The victim, who neighbors said is just more than a year old, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

“I just feel so sorry for the entire family and prayers and everything will go out to them,” Mae Fred Haynes, a next door neighbor, said. “It’s tragic and it’s an accident. It’s unfortunately an accident.

But you have to remember — that son will remember that forever.” Fred Haynes said the boy sometimes moves the SUV just in the driveway.

Police said it was never in the road.

Fred Haynes added that the parents have three sons.

JSO said it was unclear if they were home at the time.

Detectives said the adults involved were not fully cooperating with their investigation.

The Department of Children and Families will also investigate.

No charges have been filed at this time.

