Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Police: Child runs over, kills younger brother in driveway on the Northside

By Robert Grant, Action News Jax
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YweWn_0bCDUezL00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An unlicensed child ran over and killed his younger brother in a driveway on Little John Road in Sherwood Forest, according to police.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the scene at the 9500 block around 3:45PM Thursday afternoon.

Neighbors tell Action News Jax the child, who is a young teen, was moving an SUV in the driveway when he hit his younger brother.

A neighbor across the street who witnessed the incident ran over to try CPR.

The victim, who neighbors said is just more than a year old, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

“I just feel so sorry for the entire family and prayers and everything will go out to them,” Mae Fred Haynes, a next door neighbor, said. “It’s tragic and it’s an accident. It’s unfortunately an accident.

But you have to remember — that son will remember that forever.” Fred Haynes said the boy sometimes moves the SUV just in the driveway.

Police said it was never in the road.

Fred Haynes added that the parents have three sons.

JSO said it was unclear if they were home at the time.

Detectives said the adults involved were not fully cooperating with their investigation.

The Department of Children and Families will also investigate.

No charges have been filed at this time.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Accidents
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Jacksonville, FL
Society
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Northside#Accident#Action News Jax#Cpr#Jso#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Kids
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Relationships
Related
Tennessee StatePosted by
WOKV

Tennessee man accused of theft, assaulting first responder after chase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of leading police on a chase after allegedly stealing a vehicle and then assaulting a first responder, authorities said. Michael Ruggiero, 37, of Maryville, was charged with five counts of aggravated assault, one count of theft $10,000 and $60,000, one count of felony evading arrest in a vehicle and one count of evading arrest, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
Texas StatePosted by
WOKV

At least 10 dead after van tips over in southern Texas

ENCINO, Texas — At least 10 people were killed after a van carrying 25 people tipped over on a southern Texas road Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. Twelve people were also injured, the Brownsville Herald reported. The van crashed just south of Encino at about 4:20 p.m. CDT, Brooks County Sheriff...
Orangeburg, SCPosted by
WOKV

Victim speaks out after police officer filmed stomping on his head

Orangeburg, S.C. — A Black man who was allegedly assaulted by an Orangeburg, South Carolina, police officer last month spoke out for the first time Tuesday. Clips of police body camera footage obtained and released by the man's lawyer allegedly show former officer David Lance Dukes stomping on the neck and head of Clarence Gailyard, 58, during an arrest.
California StatePosted by
WOKV

California dad found dead weeks after vanishing on run

PLEASANTON, Calif. — The remains of a California dad who vanished more than three weeks ago while on a run outside have been found, authorities said. A volunteer hiker searching for 37-year-old Philip Kreycik found what police believe to be his remains underneath an area of heavy brush in Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park on Tuesday afternoon, Pleasanton police said.
Lanesborough, MAPosted by
WOKV

Cop used criminal justice database to look up women, police say

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — Police in Lanesborough, Massachusetts, were investigating one of their own and it has led to the officer’s termination. Brennan Polidoro has been fired as an officer with the Lanesborough Police Department after the now-retired police chief Timothy Sorrell discovered that Polidoro had used the Criminal Justice Information System database to look up women without justification, The Associated Press reported.
Public SafetyPosted by
WOKV

Man who fatally stabbed Pentagon officer had troubled past

WASHINGTON — (AP) — As officials seek clues about what prompted a Georgia man to fatally stab a Pentagon police officer, details of the suspect’s troubled past emerged Wednesday through interviews and court records. Austin William Lanz, 27, was arrested last April for a break-in at a neighbor’s home and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy