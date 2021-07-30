‘House Of Gucci’ Trailer: First Look At Glitzy Crime Drama Starring Lady Gaga & Adam Driver
MGM has unveiled the first official trailer for House of Gucci, a glitzy crime drama from director Ridley Scott, which United Artists will release in the U.S. on November 24. The film starring Oscar winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born, American Horror Story) and two-time nominee Adam Driver (Marriage Story, BlacKkKlansman) tells the story of how Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga), the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci (Driver), plotted to kill her husband, the grandson of renowned fashion designer Guccio Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and murder, the drama will ultimately examine what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.deadline.com
