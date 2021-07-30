Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘House Of Gucci’ Trailer: First Look At Glitzy Crime Drama Starring Lady Gaga & Adam Driver

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMGM has unveiled the first official trailer for House of Gucci, a glitzy crime drama from director Ridley Scott, which United Artists will release in the U.S. on November 24. The film starring Oscar winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born, American Horror Story) and two-time nominee Adam Driver (Marriage Story, BlacKkKlansman) tells the story of how Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga), the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci (Driver), plotted to kill her husband, the grandson of renowned fashion designer Guccio Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and murder, the drama will ultimately examine what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.

deadline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Ellison
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Jeremy Irons
Person
Patrizia Reggiani
Person
Jack Huston
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Adam Driver
Person
Guccio Gucci
Person
Maurizio Gucci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Of Gucci#Mgm#House#United Artists#Marriage Story#The House Of Gucci#Irishman#Justice League#Scott Free Productions#Universal Pictures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesComicBook

Nicolas Cage Reveals the One Movie of His He Will Never Watch

It's pretty reasonable to call Nicholas Cage a film icon, as the actor has appeared in an ever-growing number of fascinating and memorable films. Fans of Cage probably have their favorite performance of his that they want to watch or rewatch — but apparently, there's one title that the actor has no plans to revisit. In a recent interview with Variety, Cage briefly spoke about his upcoming role in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an upcoming film that will see him portraying a fictionalized version of himself. As Cage put it, he'll "never see" The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, because the film's self-aware nature will be a bit too much for him.
MoviesMovieWeb

Quentin Tarantino Would Consider a First Blood Remake with Adam Driver as Rambo

While it will almost certainly never happen, Quentin Tarantino has expressed some interest in a First Blood remake. Yes, Tarantino has a pitch for the Rambo franchise and it would involve making a much more faithful adaptation to the original novel that birthed the Sylvester Stallone franchise. Tarantino even has actors in mind, with Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Marriage Story) taking over as John Rambo and Kurt Russell (The Thing, The Hateful Eight) on board as Sheriff Teasle.
MoviesNME

Jared Leto reveals first look at ‘House Of Gucci’ character

Jared Leto has shared a first look of himself as Paolo Gucci in his upcoming film with Lady Gaga. House Of Gucci is directed by Ridley Scott, and stars Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, who served 16 years in prison for arranging the murder of her husband Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver in the new film).
MoviesPopculture

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Look Unrecognizable in First Trailer for 'The Last Duel'

Matt Damon and his best friend Ben Affleck are starring in a new film together making this the first time they've appeared on screen together since 1999, and they both look unrecognizable. In the upcoming film The Last Duel, Damon plays the character of Jean de Carrouges, while Affleck plays the role of Count Pierre d'Alen in the renaissance style drama. Fans will be able to see the pair in the new movie October 15 when it releases in theaters only.
MoviesTime Out Global

By turns exuberant and melancholy, this Val Kilmer doc is a moving story of a reluctant Hollywood star

If you were looking for the Val Kilmer character most emblematic of the man himself, Jim Morrison might be the place to start. Cool, charismatic, difficult by reputation, spiritual in temperament, maybe misunderstood, and definitely overlooked in favour of more credible peers by cultural gatekeepers, he has a few things in common with the man who played him in Oliver Stone’s The Doors.
MoviesPosted by
Yardbarker

Nicolas Cage 'will never see' his new film 'Pig': 'That's too bizarre'

Bizarre is certainly a word that often occupies the same orbit as Nicolas Cage, but not in the context he used it during a recent interview for Variety. "I will never see this movie," Cage told writer Brett Lang about his new dramatic thriller Pig. "I'm told it's a good movie. I'm told people love it and are enjoying the ride, but I made that for the audience. It's too much for me to go to the premiere and sit there with everybody. Psychologically, that's too bizarre and whacked out for me."
MoviesPosted by
Rolling Stone

‘House of Gucci’ Trailer: Lady Gaga Asserts Control Over Family Dynasty

Lady Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani is a chic force to be reckoned with when she marries Adam Driver’s Maurizio Gucci in the new trailer for House of Gucci. The film arrives in theaters on November 24th. Based on Sara Gay Forden’s 2001 book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, the Ridley Scott-directed film follows the family whose name is synonymous with high-end Italian fashion through three decades of their dynasty. Beneath the surface of their stylish appearances, there are power struggles, betrayals, scandal and a murder. The new visual features head of the fashion house Maurizio Gucci and Reggiani’s romance and wedding, along with her assertions that new blood is needed in the family and that “it’s time to take out the trash.” It turns out, one of the casualties in her vision of a new regime was Maurizio. Reggiani was tried and convicted of plotting her ex-husband Maurizio’s murder after he left her for another woman. “I don’t consider myself to be a particularly ethical person,” Gaga’s Reggiani coldly says in the new trailer. “But I am fair.” The film also stars Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, Jack Huston, and Jared Leto.  
Beauty & FashionComicBook

Jared Leto's Unrecognizable Transformation For House Of Gucci Role Has Left The Internet Stunned

Jared Leto caused quite a stir on Twitter today as fans got a glimpse at his character in House of Gucci. The star is sporting heavy makeup and a wig in the poster for the film. Of course, with everything Leto, there were some jokes. The entire situation is pretty bizarre when you think about it. For people who are unaware, House of Gucci is based on the story of Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) plotted to killer her husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). There a lot of famous faces in this cast, so there was always going to be some wild social media reaction when more images emerged. But, the visage of a balding Leto in a high-fashion suit was just too much for many on the platform to pass up. Selma Hayek will also be in the film as a psychic named Pina Auriemma. Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons are also on-hand.
Moviesfoxwilmington.com

‘House of Gucci’ trailer sees Lady Gaga push fashion brand to the limits

Lady Gaga is back on the big screen. Nearly three years after taking audiences by storm in “A Star is Born,” Gaga has found her second leading role in MGM’s “House of Gucci.”. The film’s first trailer dropped Thursday evening and showcases the “911” singer as Patrizia Reggiani, the wife...
MoviesMovieWeb

Jared Leto Shocks Fans with Unrecognizable House of Gucci Character Poster

MGM has just released all new character posters for their upcoming biopic House of Gucci. The film, directed by Ridley Scott, tells the story of Patrizia Reggiani, played by Lady Gaga, who was tried and convicted of orchestrating the assassination of her ex-husband and former head of the Gucci fashion house Maurizio Gucci, portrayed by Adam Driver.

Comments / 0

Community Policy