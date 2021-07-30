Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victoria, TX

Two-car wreck on Port Lavaca Drive

crossroadstoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Police Department responded to a car wreck on 4200 Pt. Lavaca Dr. on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Authorities say a Honda motorcycle disregarded a stop sign as it turned west onto Pt. Lavaca Dr. from Pleasant Green Dr., while a Kia Optima traveling westbound on Pt. Lavaca Dr. crash each other as a result. The driver of the Honda motorcycle was transported by EMS to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries while the Kia driver was uninjured.

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Victoria, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Victoria, TX
Victoria, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Motorcycle Crash#Pleasant Green Dr#Kia#Lavaca Dr#Ems#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Honda
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico sues U.S. gun makers, eyes $10 billion in damages

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of reckless business practices that supply what it called a "torrent" of illegal arms to violent Mexican drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths. The lawsuit alleges that units of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy