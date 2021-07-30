Two-car wreck on Port Lavaca Drive
VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Police Department responded to a car wreck on 4200 Pt. Lavaca Dr. on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Authorities say a Honda motorcycle disregarded a stop sign as it turned west onto Pt. Lavaca Dr. from Pleasant Green Dr., while a Kia Optima traveling westbound on Pt. Lavaca Dr. crash each other as a result. The driver of the Honda motorcycle was transported by EMS to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries while the Kia driver was uninjured.
