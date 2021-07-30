Twitch Streamer Opens Unluckiest Pokemon Card Pack Ever

Opening packs of Pokemon cards can be simultaneously exciting and stress-inducing, as players look to see what's inside. Twitch's Ray Narvaez Jr. recently opened a Chilling Reign pack on stream, eager to showcase its contents. However, Narvaez was stunned to find that the pack featured a whole lot of Weedle. Five Weedle cards in total, to be precise. Not different versions of the Bug-type, but the exact same card, all in a row! It's possible this was a printing error, but it could also be a pack that was resealed by a dishonest collector. Either way, it's certainly a bit of bad luck!