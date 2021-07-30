Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Twitch Streamer Opens Unluckiest Pokemon Card Pack Ever

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpening packs of Pokemon cards can be simultaneously exciting and stress-inducing, as players look to see what's inside. Twitch's Ray Narvaez Jr. recently opened a Chilling Reign pack on stream, eager to showcase its contents. However, Narvaez was stunned to find that the pack featured a whole lot of Weedle. Five Weedle cards in total, to be precise. Not different versions of the Bug-type, but the exact same card, all in a row! It's possible this was a printing error, but it could also be a pack that was resealed by a dishonest collector. Either way, it's certainly a bit of bad luck!

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streamers#The Pokemon Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
eBay
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitch
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Pokemon
Related
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty: Warzone streamer allegedly cheats during a Twitch event and gets banned

A Call of Duty: Warzone streamer has been banned from Twitch after allegedly using hacks during a live tournament event. The Twitch Rivals event earlier this week invited challengers across Europe to compete in custom lobbies, and get into the running for major cash prizes. Unfortunately, as you can see in the video shared below by eSports streamer Jake Lucky, it also seems to have admitted some less-scrupulous participants.
Gamblingcdcgamingreports.com

Twitch streamers rake in millions with a shady crypto gambling boom

Tyler Niknam was getting out of Texas. Niknam, 30, is a top streamer on Twitch, where he’s better known as Trainwrecks to his 1.5 million followers. For hours on end, Niknam was hitting the slots on Stake.com, an online cryptocurrency casino and his most prominent Twitch sponsor, to live audiences of 25,000. He’d been winning big, sometimes as much as $400,000 in crypto in one fell swoop, and he never seemed to go broke. The problem? It wasn’t allowed.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

Did Twitch Just Ban Another Big Time Streamer?

It's been 13 months since the video streaming platform Twitch banned their biggest star in history, Dr. Disrespect. The man known by many names, Doc, The 6-Foot-8 Gaming Great, The 2-Time...whatever, was banned by Twitch for reasons that are still unknown to the public. Reasons that Doc says he still doesn't know. Though there have been many theories about it, including ones suggested by Doc.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Twitch streamer gets banned in New World after milking cow

Amazon’s entry into the MMO genre, New World, has just launched its beta testing phase, and many streamers are getting their first chance to try out the game. Day one of any game is sure to bring with it some odd bugs, but Twitch streamer AnnieFuchsia encountered one of the strangest bugs during her time playing the game on stream.
HobbiesThe Independent

Rare Pokemon cards set to sell for £36,000 at auction

Three sets of rare Pokemon cards are set to fetch hundreds of thousands of pounds at auction later this week. The sealed decks, bought for £30 each two decades ago, were found in a box under the stairs by the owner during a house move. David Wilson-Turner, head of Hansons...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

MoistCr1TiKaL roasts Pokemon Unite as most “pay-to-win” game ever

Popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber Charlie ‘MoistCr1TiKaL’ White tested the ‘pay-to-win’ elements of new Nintendo Switch MOBA Pokemon Unite by spending $100 on Aeos Gems for item upgrades – and the results were ridiculous. Released on July 21, hit new MOBA Pokemon Unite has drawn plenty of fans – and...
FIFAdexerto.com

FIFA streamer RunTheFUTMarket banned from Twitch for watching Olympics

Popular Twitch streamer RunTheFUTMarket has been banned from the platform, for an as-yet-undetermined period of time. He says the suspension was implemented because he watched highlights of the Tokyo Olympic Games on stream. Fast approaching 500,000 followers on Twitch, RunTheFUTMarket, real name Nick Bartel, is one of the most prominent...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Riot Mortdog opens up about TFT Set 5 during Twitch AMA

Riot Games game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer answered questions from fans during an AMA today, revealing why Teamfight Tactics Set Five was less exciting than Sets Four and Three. Set Five of TFT launched with most players seeking something new and exciting from the auto battler. The second day...
Hobbiesgamerevolution.com

Pokemon Cards 2nd Edition Value: Are they worth anything?

Pokemon TCG prices are still at an all-time high, which has a lot of lapsed collectors digging out their old collections. Everyone knows that the big money is in 1st edition cards, but what about reprints? Is Pokemon cards’ 2nd edition value anything to write home about? Here’s the lowdown on whether or not the second edition Pokemon Trading Card Game cards are worth any money.

Comments / 0

Community Policy