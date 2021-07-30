The Walking Dead: There’s No Turning Back in New Season 11 Trailer
Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) leads a mission there's no turning back from in a new trailer for Season 11 of The Walking Dead. When Maggie (Lauren Cohan) tells her story about life on the road with her son Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller) and the Wardens, it prompts a potential suicide mission the group will undertake in "Acheron: Part I." The first part of the two-part season premiere teams old enemies Negan and Maggie on a last-ditch attempt to save Alexandria, their shared community now struggling to survive in the wake of the destruction the Whisperers left behind in Season 10.comicbook.com
