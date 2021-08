ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A former Atlanta police officer indicted in an accident that caused a woman to have her arm ripped off was sentenced Friday morning. A judge sentenced Dejoira Phillips to 10 years of probation. She will not be allowed to work in law enforcement for five years and she must spend 100 hours working with amputees during a one-year period. She must also pay up to $200 a month in restitution to help cover Lisa Williams’ medical bills and her prosthetic arm.