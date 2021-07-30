VDH advises against swimming in James River after sewer release upstream

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has issued a recreational water advisory for all of Tuckahoe Creek beginning at River Road, including the Eastern and Western Branches of Tuckahoe Creek, and the James River from Robious Landing Park in Chesterfield, Goochland, and Henrico counties to Belle Isle in the City of Richmond. For the safety of people and pets, VDH is advising that recreational water activities, such as swimming, wading, tubing, and whitewater kayaking (where submersion in the water is likely), should be avoided. The advisory is issued out of an abundance of caution due to a sewage release from a Goochland County Department of Public Utilities sewer force main on July 27 into Tuckahoe Creek.