Walz declares Friday Sunisa Lee Day in Minnesota to celebrate St. Paul woman’s all-around gymnastics gold medal

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (WKBT) – Friday will be Sunisa Lee Day in Minnesota to honor Olympian Suni Lee of St. Paul for winning a gold medal in the individual all-around gymnastics in Tokyo. The 18-year-old Lee is the first Hmong-American to compete in the Olympics. “Suni Lee, Minnesota’s own, has...

PoliticsPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz Announces Sunisa Lee Day After Gold Medal Win

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced Friday as Sunisa Lee Day in Minnesota after the St. Paul native won Olympic gold Thursday in the Tokyo Summer Games. The 18-year-old Lee is the first Hmong-American to compete in the Olympics. She won gold in the gymnastics individual all-around competition. “Suni Lee, Minnesota’s own, has made our state and country proud by etching her name among the legendary USA Olympians that have won at the Summer Games,” said Walz. “We’re so proud of you, Suni. Way to bring home the gold!” Flanagan also congratulated Lee on her achievement. “Congratulations to Team USA’s Suni Lee, the first Hmong-American Olympian, on bringing home the gold medal. Minnesota is so proud of you,” said Flanagan. “That roar you hear coming from Minnesota is all of the love and excitement we’re sending to you in Tokyo! The story of your victory will be told to generations of Minnesotans as you exemplify the very best of who we are.” Following the Governor’s announcement, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter also plans to declare Sunisa Lee Day in St. Paul Friday.
GymnasticsPosted by
The Independent

Jade Carey: Why is American Olympic gold medal winning gymnast not in Team USA?

American gymnast Jade Carey stepped in to replace Simone Biles at the Tokyo Olympics and made the most of her opportunity as she claimed gold in the floor exercise.The 21-year-old competed in the event when it was announced that Biles would miss the marquee event as she continued to focus on her mental health.And Carey’s score of 14.366 was enough to give the vaunted US women’s team its fifth medal of the Games.Ms Carey was not actually a member of Team USA, because of new qualifying rules that only apply to the Tokyo Olympics. The reason for her competing as...
Sportsphillypressreview.com

Four-time Olympic Gold Champion should’ve stayed home

It’s a known fact that Simone Biles can’t handle pressure. Biles admitted that to herself after she pulled out of Olympic competition for the United States women’s gymnastics team. She removed herself from team competition on July 27 after a shaky performance on the vaults during the first rotation. In the event, Biles attempted to do an Amanar, which is a triple somersault twist. It’s one of the most difficult performances being done by women on the vaults. But Biles fell one twist short and barely landed on her feet. Biles had the same problem when she tried doing her double twist somersault on the uneven bars during practice.
SportsWDIO-TV

Simone Biles wins bronze on beam

Simone Biles returned to competition at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday and won a bronze medal in the balance beam. Biles drilled a slightly altered routine in front of a crowd that included IOC President Thomas Bach to medal a week after taking herself out of several competitions to focus on her mental health.
Auburn, ALauburntigers.com

Sunisa Lee finishes Olympic Games with a showing in beam final

TOKYO, Japan – Auburn gymnastics incoming freshman Sunisa Lee closed out her busy Tokyo 2020 Olympics experience with a showing in the beam final Tuesday. She finished fifth with a 13.866. Lee went fourth in the event for Team USA behind teammate Simone Biles. She started out with a clean...
SportsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Gymnast Sunisa Lee Takes Home Olympic Gold for Individual All-Around

The 18-year-old gymnast Sunisa Lee clinched the gold medal in the women’s gymnastics individual all-around competition earlier this morning, following a nail-biting final. The silver went to the Brazilian Rebeca Andrade—winning the first-ever medal for a Brazilian gymnast at the Olympics—and the bronze to Angelina Melnikova of Russia. After Lee’s teammate Simone Biles announced that she would not be competing, the race was blown wide open, coming down to the final event, the floor routine, where Andrade’s two steps out of bounds may well have cost her the gold.
Minnesota StateKARE

Celebrate 'Sunisa Lee Day' on Friday

ST PAUL, Minn. — The City of St. Paul and the state of Minnesota will honor gold-medal winning Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee with her own day!. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter made a declaration that the City of St. Paul will celebrate "Sunisa Lee Day" on Friday and Governor Tim Walz made a similar proclamation.
Minnesota StateWDIO-TV

Gov. Walz Proclaims Sunisa Lee Day in Minnesota

Coming off her gold medal win at the Tokyo Olympics, Sunisa Lee is being celebrated in her home state of Minnesota. Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan have proclaimed Friday, July 30, 2021, as Sunisa Lee Day, to celebrate Team USA's Suni Lee winning gold in the individual all-around competition. 18-year-old Lee, from Saint Paul, Minnesota, is the first Hmong-American to compete in the Olympics.
Sportsyourbigsky.com

Biles returns to Olympic competition, wins bronze on beam

TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles isn’t going home with a fistful of gold medals. A mental block — one brought on by exhaustion or stress or something the American gymnastics star still can’t quite grasp — that forced her to pull out of four Olympic finals saw to that. Yet...
PoliticsESPN

St. Paul mayor declares Sunisa Lee Day in honor of Olympic champion

After her gold-medal performance in the women's individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, gymnast Sunisa Lee will get her own day in her hometown of St. Paul, Minnesota. Mayor Melvin Carter announced that the city will honor the first Hmong American (pronounced "mung") Olympic champion by declaring...
SportsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Lee wins bronze on bars

TOKYO – Sunisa Lee came to Japan to win a gold medal. And she did. Just not the one she really, really wanted. The 18-year-old from Minnesota is a revelation on uneven bars, where her routines are an intricate series of connections and releases completed with so much ease it looks like she's making it all up on the fly.
Phoenix, AZAZFamily

Young gymnasts in Phoenix inspired by Jade Carey's Olympic gold medal

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After winning the floor routine Sunday night, Jade Carey will be returning to Arizona as an Olympic gold medalist. It's been a long road for the 21-year-old Valley native, but seeing her come out on top in Tokyo made it all worth it. "I just had this feeling inside," Arizona Sunrays Team Director Pam Evans said. "I knew she was going to do that."

