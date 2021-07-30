Walz declares Friday Sunisa Lee Day in Minnesota to celebrate St. Paul woman’s all-around gymnastics gold medal

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced Friday as Sunisa Lee Day in Minnesota after the St. Paul native won Olympic gold Thursday in the Tokyo Summer Games. The 18-year-old Lee is the first Hmong-American to compete in the Olympics. She won gold in the gymnastics individual all-around competition. “Suni Lee, Minnesota’s own, has made our state and country proud by etching her name among the legendary USA Olympians that have won at the Summer Games,” said Walz. “We’re so proud of you, Suni. Way to bring home the gold!” Flanagan also congratulated Lee on her achievement. “Congratulations to Team USA’s Suni Lee, the first Hmong-American Olympian, on bringing home the gold medal. Minnesota is so proud of you,” said Flanagan. “That roar you hear coming from Minnesota is all of the love and excitement we’re sending to you in Tokyo! The story of your victory will be told to generations of Minnesotans as you exemplify the very best of who we are.” Following the Governor’s announcement, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter also plans to declare Sunisa Lee Day in St. Paul Friday.