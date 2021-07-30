Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Olympics Latest: New Zealand’s Twigg wins single sculls gold

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48uNzj_0bCDQeqV00
Emma Twigg, of New Zealand reacts after winning the gold medal in the women's rowing single sculls final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:

___

MEDAL ALERT

New Zealand’s Emma Twigg has won gold in the women’s single sculls at the Tokyo Games. She bolted to an early lead, then finished with a surge over the final 500 meters to dominate.

Twigg had finished fourth in the previous two Olympics but easily shrugged off Russia’s Hanna Prakatsen, who won silver at the Sea Forest Waterway.

Magdalena Lobnig of Austria won bronze.

___

— More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

521K+
Followers
291K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Magdalena Lobnig
Person
Emma Twigg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SocietyPosted by
BET

Sprinter Gabby Thomas Says ‘Black Boycott’ Of Olympics ‘Really Hurts’

Gabby Thomas is disappointed at the growing trend of Black people talking about boycotting the Tokyo Olympics due to Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension. On July 6, the Olympic Games-bound sprinter wrote on Twitter, “It really hurts to see so many black people choosing not to watch the Olympics this year. There are so many black athletes who have put in YEARS of hard work for this moment- myself included. We want your support.”
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Five women banned from Tokyo Olympics events

Five female distance sprinters, set to compete at the Tokyo Olympics, have been barred from specific events due to their high natural testosterone levels. World Athletics rules stipulate that women competing in races between 400 meters and a mile are required to have testosterone levels below 5 nanomoles per liter.
TV & VideosHouston Chronicle

TV station apologizes for 'inexcusable' photos on Olympic broadcast

A South Korean TV station issued an apology for its "inexcusable" use of offensive photos and captions during the Olympic opening ceremony broadcast Friday. CNN reports MBC paired the introduction of each nation with sometimes odd, sometimes flat-out distasteful imagery. When Ukraine's athletes entered the Tokyo Olympic stadium, MBC showed a photo of Chernobyl, while Syria was described as a country with "rich underground resources; a civil war that has been going on for 10 years." Italy got a photo of pizza, Norway a photo of salmon and Romania an image of the fictional character Dracula.
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Tokyo lied to get 2020 bid, now athletes paying the price

"It’s hot, and you need a pool!" The local Nashville commercial tagline of my youth rings in my ear, even to this day, anytime I hear someone lament about the cruel summer weather of the South. As many of you know, in Tennessee and its surrounding states, the summer days...
SportsPosted by
IBTimes

How Much Do US Olympians Make After Winning A Gold Medal?

U.S. Olympians receive a five-figure bonus for each medal. The bonus payout from the U.S. Olympic Committee was raised in 2017. Some countries give out a "medal bonus," with Singapore paying $1 million for each Olympic gold medal. Athletes who make the podium at the Olympics usually get a hefty...
SportsPosted by
Primetimer

WATCH: 46-Year-Old Olympic Gymnast Oksana Chusovitina Gets Standing Ovation After Final Vault

46-year-old Olympic gymnast Oksana Chusovitina of Uzbekistan made history on Sunday when she competed in her eighth (and likely last) Olympic games. The elite athlete competed only in vault, her best event, and after landing her trick, she received a standing ovation from the audience, which was comprised primarily of other gymnasts and journalists. According to NBC, Chusovitina has competed in every Olympics since 1992 and has represented Uzbekistan, the Soviet Union, and Germany during that time.
Sportsfox40jackson.com

Paralympian Olivia Breen shows off so-called ‘revealing’ sportswear: ‘I’ve been wearing this for 9 years’

Paralympian Olivia Breen on Tuesday showed a TV broadcast what she was wearing when she said she was told her sportswear was “too short and inappropriate.”. Breen appeared on Sky News and showed the Adidas-branded briefs she was wearing at the English Championships when she said a female official suggested what she was wearing was too revealing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy