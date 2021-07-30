Cancel
Public Health

With a low vaccination rate in the Latino community, leaders work to combat hesitancy

By Olivia Proia
WKBW-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Leaders in Western New York's Latino community said the spread of misinformation on social media is leading to low vaccination rates. "Facebook and Instagram and TikTok, they become sort of that information to people that really have no liability," Dr. Raul Vazquez, a physician at Urban Family Practice said, "We get some bizarre, people are going to put a chip in me. Look at the metal, people that have gotten the vaccine now have a magnet that attaches to that location. It's just the stuff is beyond... You don't want to laugh about it, but you don't know where these concepts are coming from. Why are people thinking this way?"

Related
Public Healthtennesseelookout.com

Commentary: State leaders own responsibility for low vaccination rates

Working in the hospital on the front lines of the pandemic caused by the SARS-Cov-2 (COVID-19) virus last winter was the hardest thing I’d ever had to do as a physician. We were experiencing a massive surge of sick COVID-19 positive patients in the emergency department, many of whom were so ill they required high amounts of oxygen to help them breathe. I went to work every day terrified that I would catch the virus and give it to my husband.
HealthTulsa World

Letter: Maybe paying vaccine hesitant people would work

Why don’t we just pay people to get the COVID-19 vaccine?. There are so many advantages to increasing the percentage of the population receiving the shots. Fewer people would get desperately sick, but also there would be the freedom from worrying about who’s vaccinated. And, students wouldn’t have to wear masks.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

A College Corps to Combat Vaccine Hesitancy

Quinnipiac University is training students to work with local health departments to address vaccine hesitancy in communities across Connecticut. The Connecticut Public Health College Corps program is training about 110 students from across the state in topics including vaccine knowledge and communication strategies, motivations and persuasion in storytelling, and active listening before embedding them in four-week placements with local public health departments in nine cities.
Lexington, KYuky.edu

UK Study to Address COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy Among Black Communities

A University of Kentucky study launching this summer will seek to address COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among racial and ethnic minority populations in the Commonwealth. The project, funded by UK’s UNited In True racial Equity (UNITE) Research Priority Area, will enhance understanding of COVID-19 vaccine skepticism among populations historically less likely to become vaccinated, particularly Black people.
HealthPosted by
@wearemitu

How One Community Got Their Latino Vaccination Campaign Right And What It Means For The Rest Of Us

There has been a surprising turn of events in Maryland’s Montgomery County (which includes the suburbs of Washington, DC) related to the community’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout. For the first time ever, the vaccination rate for Latino residents is higher than the rate for white residents. But it’s taken a lot of hard work and special campaigns to create such a successful result – so what can other parts of the country with large Latino populations learn from Maryland?
Long Beach, MSWLOX

Doctors on the front lines of combating vaccine hesitancy

Class doesn’t start at the Long Beach School District until August 5, but the stands at Long Beach Middle School were packed Friday morning. LIVE REPORT: Some coast businesses bring back mask requirements. Updated: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT. |. A meteoric rise in COVID-19 cases is spurring...
Philadelphia, PAbillypenn.com

Vaccination rate in Philly varies widely by demographic, with Latinos seeing a surge and Gen-X overtaking Post War seniors

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. Like other U.S. cities, states, and the nation as a whole, Philadelphia’s vaccination rate has plateaued significantly over the past month, stagnating at a level that’s too low to eradicate COVID as an ever-present threat.
Huntington, WVWBKO

Health officials concerned over low vaccination rates

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Local health officials are urging those who have not been vaccinated to go and get it done. As the COVID-10 Delta variant threatens to spread across the country, they want as many people vaccinated as at least one case of the variant has already been spotted in Kanawha County.
Montgomery County, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Local High School student works to change vaccine hesitancy

CENTERVILLE — Centerville High School senior, Yash Agarwal, has been working to address COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in Montgomery County. Agarwal designed and distributed brochures on the COVID-19 vaccine to medical practices and businesses in many communities, according to a news release. >>Bengals greats Ken Riley, Ken Anderson voted into inaugural...

