With a low vaccination rate in the Latino community, leaders work to combat hesitancy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Leaders in Western New York's Latino community said the spread of misinformation on social media is leading to low vaccination rates. "Facebook and Instagram and TikTok, they become sort of that information to people that really have no liability," Dr. Raul Vazquez, a physician at Urban Family Practice said, "We get some bizarre, people are going to put a chip in me. Look at the metal, people that have gotten the vaccine now have a magnet that attaches to that location. It's just the stuff is beyond... You don't want to laugh about it, but you don't know where these concepts are coming from. Why are people thinking this way?"