Nevada State

Most of Nevada under flood watch into Friday night

The Associated Press
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The heaviest rain moved out of parts of eastern and south-central Nevada Thursday but most of the state remains under a flash flood watch into Friday night and more rain is expected through the weekend.

The National Weather Service lifted a flood advisory in northeast Nevada along the Utah line and a flood warning in Lincoln County northeast of Las Vegas, where it reported brief, torrential rains late Thursday afternoon.

There were no immediate reports of any roads closed or damage.

The flood watch stretching from Reno east to the Utah line and south through Las Vegas continues until 8 p.m. Friday.

A strong thunderstorm in California about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of Reno was moving into Nevada Thursday evening.

“Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding,” the service said.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

