Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Why is Rory McIlroy not wearing a hat at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics golf tournament?

By Golf News Net
thegolfnewsnet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRory McIlroy is not wearing a hat during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics men's golf tournament, and it's become quite a hot topic. When McIlroy, who is competing for Ireland in the his first Olympics, plays golf week-to-week on the PGA Tour, he almost always wears a hat from Nike, which is his head-to-toe apparel sponsor. However, this week, he is not wearing a hat. Why?

thegolfnewsnet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#The Pga Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Nike
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfGolf Digest

A stunned Rory McIlroy watches spectator take a club from his bag, pretend to hit tee shot

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — The second day of the 2021 Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club is destined to be one Rory McIlroy will long remember. Not because the four-time major champion played particularly well. And not because he will be harboring hopes of adding to his list of 14 European Tour victories. After shooting 71 to sit one under par for 36 holes, McIlroy is more than likely to miss the cut.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Fan Stealing Rory McIlroy’s Club

Early Friday morning, fans at the Scottish Open were treated to a very unfamiliar scene on the tee of the 10th hole at The Renaissance Club. A spectator walked up to Rory McIlroy’s bag, took a club and decided to try a few practice swings. The fan was eventually handled by security and ejected from the tournament.
TennisPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy’s wife: Erica Stoll

Rory McIlroy was once considered as a sort of golden boy of golf. That was way back in the early portions of his professional career. Now at age 32, the Northern Irishman is no longer the youngster with a bright future. Instead, he’s now an accomplished pro with still so much ahead of him — plus he can still pass as a 20-something. As of this writing, McIlroy remains in pursuit of the elusive career grand slam. Only five men in the history of the sport have won the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, The Open Championship, and The US Open (the modern version of the slam) and McIlroy could join that club consisting of Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Gene Sarazen if he can take home a Green Jacket. Whether he gets that Masters Tournament win or not before his career is over, what is more important for McIlroy is that he has got a lovely life ahead of him with his significant other. Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Rory McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll.
GolfGolf.com

Rory McIlroy’s comments on Simone Biles reveal something important

It would be fair for you to enter this article with skepticism. If you have an internet connection (which seems likely, since here you are) it’s been impossible to avoid the ocean of Simone Biles commentary, most of which lacks nuance or feeds into one side or other of the Great Online Culture War, which features many fighters but zero winners, thus far.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Rory McIlroy’s Unique Outfit Choice

The men’s golf tournament at the Olympic Games got underway early on Thursday morning, as many of the world’s best players teed off at Kasumigaseki Country Club just outside of Tokyo. Among the field vying for the coveted gold medal was four-time major champion Rory McIlroy. However, McIlroy made a...
GolfPosted by
Daily Mail

Rory McIlroy admits he was 'wrong' to be 'so sceptical' about the Olympic Games and claims it would be 'pretty cool' to win a gold medal after shooting himself into contention by trailing leader Xander Schauffele by just three shots

Rory McIlroy says he was 'wrong' to be 'so sceptical' about the Olympic Games and that he is enjoying the competition after moving into contention for a medal in Japan. McIlroy - who is representing Team Ireland - carded a third-round 67 at Kasumigaseki Country Club to move inside the top-five and push for an Olympic medal.
GolfPosted by
The Big Lead

Rory McIlroy Can't Find a Hat for His Tiny Head

Rory McIlroy shot a two-under to position himself in 20th place after the opening round of golf in Tokyo. He did this without wearing a hat, which is the type of thing people notice. McIlroy's natural state is with a covered head out on the golf course. For my money, he's near elite at cap curvature and wears them well. Quizzed about the sun-drenched locks, McIlroy once again publicly affirmed that he suffers from Tiny Head Syndrome.
SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Simone Biles, mental health discussion prevalent at Olympics golf competition. Here's what Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy had to say.

The men’s golf competition started at Kasumigaseki Country Club outside Tokyo, just one of 33 different sports at the 2020 Summer Olympics. But the story that has dominated the headlines thus far is that of Simone Biles, who pulled out of the gymnastics team final on Tuesday, leaving in the middle of the competition after struggling to land a vault.
GolfGolf.com

Rory McIlroy vaults up Olympic leaderboard with blistering 3-hole run

UPDATE: McIlroy signed for a five-under 66 in the second round to move to seven under for the tournament. He’s tied for seventh, four back of leader Xander Schauffele. No one would disagree that Rory McIlroy is one of the most talented golfers on the planet, and possibly the most talented at the Tokyo Olympics.
GolfCBS Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020 golf predictions, odds, field: Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy picks from PGA insider

The PGA Tour majors are done for the year, and now many of the top golfers will chase international glory when the 2020 Tokyo Olympics men's golf tournament tees off Thursday. The event at Kasumigaseki Country Club will be without top names Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, who tested positive for COVID-19. But newly-minted Open Championship winner Collin Morikawa of the USA, Ireland's Rory McIlroy and Japanese hero and reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama will be among many stars in the Olympics 2020 golf field in Saitama.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Admits He Was ‘Proven Wrong’ About Olympics

Before the start of this year’s Tokyo Olympics, Irish golfer Rory McIlroy called the games “not much to look forward to,” despite having never participated in them before. But now that the 32-year-old golf star has an Olympic appearance under his belt, he understands the magnitude of participating in such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy