Monongalia County, WV

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Monongalia, Preston by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 20:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Monongalia; Preston The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Monongalia County in northern West Virginia Central Preston County in northeastern West Virginia * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 851 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brookhaven, or near Morgantown, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph and quarter-size hail. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Morgantown... Westover Kingwood... Star City Terra Alta... Rowlesburg Granville... Brookhaven Reedsville... Masontown Albright... Tunnelton This includes the following highways Interstate 68 in West Virginia between mile markers 1 and 13. Interstate 79 in West Virginia between mile markers 143 and 153. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

