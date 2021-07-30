Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rensselaer County, NY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rensselaer by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 20:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Rensselaer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL BERKSHIRE...CENTRAL RENSSELAER AND SOUTHWESTERN BENNINGTON COUNTIES At 849 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Berlin, or 11 miles east of Troy, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Troy, Bennington, North Adams, Rensselaer, Hoosick Falls, Adams, Williamstown, Pownal, Grafton, Berlin, Stamford, New Ashford, West Sand Lake, Averill Park, Center Brunswick, Wyantskill, Wynantskill, North Greenbush, Brunswick and Sand Lake. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Averill Park, NY
County
Rensselaer County, NY
City
Stamford, NY
City
Rensselaer, NY
City
Sand Lake, NY
City
North Greenbush, NY
City
West Sand Lake, NY
City
Williamstown, NY
City
Grafton, NY
City
Berlin, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Roofs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico sues U.S. gun makers, eyes $10 billion in damages

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of reckless business practices that supply what it called a "torrent" of illegal arms to violent Mexican drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths. The lawsuit alleges that units of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy