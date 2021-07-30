Cancel
Jackson County, OR

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson County by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 14:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-29 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jackson County; Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 550 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cantrall Buckley County Park and McKee Bridge, or 13 miles southwest of Medford, moving north at 20 mph. Heavy rainfall at the rate of a half an inch to one inch per hour has been reported at a weather station near McKee Bridge in the last half hour. Pea size hail and wind gusts 30 to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Cantrall Buckley County Park, Woodrat Mountain and Ruch.

