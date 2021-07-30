Severe Weather Statement issued for Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 20:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Berkshire A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL BERKSHIRE...CENTRAL RENSSELAER AND SOUTHWESTERN BENNINGTON COUNTIES At 849 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Berlin, or 11 miles east of Troy, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Troy, Bennington, North Adams, Rensselaer, Hoosick Falls, Adams, Williamstown, Pownal, Grafton, Berlin, Stamford, New Ashford, West Sand Lake, Averill Park, Center Brunswick, Wyantskill, Wynantskill, North Greenbush, Brunswick and Sand Lake. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH