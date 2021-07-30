Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Hampton, City of Newport News, City of Poquoson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 20:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: City of Hampton; City of Newport News; City of Poquoson; City of Williamsburg; James City; York THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR YORK...AND SOUTHEASTERN JAMES CITY COUNTIES...THE CITY OF POQUOSON...THE CITY OF HAMPTON...THE CITY OF NEWPORT NEWS AND THE CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG WILL EXPIRE AT 900 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Wakefield.