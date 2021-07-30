Curt Schilling stays on Hall of Fame ballot: Former Red Sox pitcher’s removal request rejected

Ex-Phillies pitcher Curt Schilling has been rejected by Hall of Fame voters more times than we can count. In the balloting for the Class of 2021, Schilling received 71.1% of the votes, an all-time high for him and less than 4% away from the 75% needed for election. This was also the highest percentage of any player on last year’s ballot (which saw no one earn election) by nearly 10% (Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens each received a little over 61% of the votes).