Curt Schilling stays on Hall of Fame ballot: Former Red Sox pitcher’s removal request rejected
Curt Schilling is staying on the ballot. The Baseball Hall of Fame rejected the controversial pitcher’s request to be removed from the ballot in his final year of eligibility. Schilling, whose acrimonious relationship with the media has grown more contentious after his career, made the request to deny the Baseball Writers Association of America the right to determine his worthiness for induction.www.masslive.com
Comments / 0