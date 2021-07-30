Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Curt Schilling stays on Hall of Fame ballot: Former Red Sox pitcher’s removal request rejected

By Matt Vautour
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Curt Schilling is staying on the ballot. The Baseball Hall of Fame rejected the controversial pitcher’s request to be removed from the ballot in his final year of eligibility. Schilling, whose acrimonious relationship with the media has grown more contentious after his career, made the request to deny the Baseball Writers Association of America the right to determine his worthiness for induction.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
47K+
Followers
36K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curt Schilling
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamondbacks#The Baseball Hall Of Fame#Bbwaa#The Hall Of Fame#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
MLB
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBfastphillysports.com

HOF TO EX-PHIL CURT SCHILLING: SORRY, YOU’RE STILL ON OUR BALLOT!

Ex-Phillies pitcher Curt Schilling has been rejected by Hall of Fame voters more times than we can count. In the balloting for the Class of 2021, Schilling received 71.1% of the votes, an all-time high for him and less than 4% away from the 75% needed for election. This was also the highest percentage of any player on last year’s ballot (which saw no one earn election) by nearly 10% (Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens each received a little over 61% of the votes).
MLBPosted by
InsideHook

Baseball Hall of Fame Won’t Pull Curt Schilling From 2022 Ballot

Curt Schilling probably won’t be getting into the Baseball Hall of Fame on his 10th and last shot at entry into Coopertown — but he definitely won’t be getting off of the ballot. Schilling’s request to be removed from consideration for Cooperstown was denied in a unanimous vote, the National...
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Forget Chris Sale, Watch Red Sox Prospect Save Home Run With Unreal Grab

Much has been made of Chris Sale’s rehab outing with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, which took place in front of a sold-out crowd on Saturday. But that’s overshadowing what might be the most exciting moment of the afternoon — an absolutely electric grab from WooSox centerfielder Tate Matheny. Sale...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Here’s First Thing Kyle Schwarber Told Red Sox Execs After Trade

Kyle Schwarber is pleased with how things shook out for him leading up to the Major League Baseball trade deadline. The 2021 All-Star expressed as much when he spoke with members of the Red Sox front office upon being traded to Boston. Chaim Bloom on Friday peeled back the curtain on his team’s initial conversation with the veteran slugger.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Red Sox, Mets Pitcher To Retire After 2021

In 2006, the Boston Red Sox paid a king’s ransom for the right to sign Daisuke Matsuzaka, a superstar in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014, but he continued to play professional baseball. At the end of this season, he will hang up his glove.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Rafael Devers Injury: Alex Cora Provides Update On Red Sox Third Baseman

Breathe easy, Red Sox fans, it doesn’t seem like Rafael Devers’ injury will be long-term. The Boston third baseman was removed from Wednesday’s 4-1 win against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the doubleheader after hitting a double off the wall in the fourth inning. Devers appeared to grab his leg and did not return.
MLBdetroitsportsnation.com

Boston Red Sox reportedly contemplating trade for All-Star pitcher

The Boston Red Sox have been surprisingly good in 2021 and they are currently trying to hold on to a 1.5 game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East. With the MLB Trade Deadline coming on Friday afternoon, the Red Sox are reportedly looking to add a pitcher to the mix.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals fans are furious at Jon Lester’s debut against the Braves

Longtime Chicago Cubs starter Jon Lester made his St. Louis Cardinals debut on Tuesday night, and it didn’t go as planned to say the least. Lester had a rough first inning, as the Braves scored five runs and tabbed the 37-year-old for five hits. He had a 45.00 ERA in just one inning of work as a Cardinal, and it didn’t get much better from there.
MLBBangor Daily News

Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale will start again for the Sea Dogs on Sunday

Boston Red Sox star Chris Sale will pitch in Portland for the Sea Dogs on Sunday as he continues his lengthy rehab, working his way back to the major league. After pitching nearly four scoreless innings to a sold out crowd on Tuesday, Sale woke up the next day “feeling great,” the Boston Herald reported. The pitcher joined the Double-A team as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

Comments / 0

Community Policy