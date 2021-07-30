‘Jarring’: Anti-mask mob threatens state public health official

It can seem, as virus experts predicted, like there are "two Americas": In states like Maine or Massachusetts, the levels of COVID transmission are very low, and so are hospitalizations. In areas of the South, the transmission levels are "high." As a result, hospitalizations nationwide are up 46% from last week, with more than 5,4000 COVID patients admitted. In fact, four states alone in the South and Midwest make up more than half of the country's hospitalizations, and their rates, in some cases, are as high as they were at the peak of the pandemic. Read on to see which ones—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.