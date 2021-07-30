Cancel
Public Health

‘Jarring’: Anti-mask mob threatens state public health official

MSNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen public health official Dr. Faisal Khan addressed mask mandates at a St. Louis County council meeting, he was met with racist, xenophobic, and threatening ire. “This was truly unprecedented,” says Khan. July 30, 2021.

Faisal Khan
#St Louis County Council#Anti
