Louisville, KY

NCI Cancer Education Program Participants Present Research Posters on July 30

 5 days ago

The 24 undergraduate participants in the NCI Cancer Education Program from the University of Louisville and other colleges and universities from across the country will present their research posters at the undergraduate research poster session scheduled for Friday July 30 from noon to 3 pm in the lobby of the Kosair Charities Clinical and Translational Research Building. The 10 medical student participants in the NCI Cancer Education Program will present their research posters at Research!Louisville in October.

