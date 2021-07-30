Cancel
Defrocked US Cardinal Charged With Sexual Abuse

By AFP News
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer US cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenage boy, court documents showed Thursday, making him the most senior Roman Catholic official in America to face criminal charges in the massive clergy abuse scandal. The 91-year-old, a former archbishop of Washington DC, was slapped with three...

