Goldman Sachs draws a line in the sand on employee vaccination

Goldman Sachs will see Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan’s six-figure salaries for entry-level bankers — and raise them $10,000. As early as this week, Goldman Sachs will announce junior bankers can expect an even more generous payday than their peers at rival firms, The Post has confirmed. First-year bankers will now pull in $110,000 in base compensation, up from $85,000. Second-year analysts will make $125,000, up from $100,000; and associates will rake in $150,000, up from $125,000.