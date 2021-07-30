Cancel
Health

Goldman Sachs draws a line in the sand on employee vaccination

By CNN Newsource
kion546.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll eyes are on Wall Street as the Covid-19 Delta variant continues to spread and Corporate America starts rolling out vaccination policies. And although there’s talk of banks requiring employees to show proof of vaccination, Goldman Sachs has drawn its line in the sand. The investment bank is barring employees from using their ID cards to enter the office building if they haven’t submitted proof of their vaccination status, a spokesperson for the company told CNN Business.

Brian Moynihan
#Health And Safety#Id Cards#Vaccinations#Corporate America#Cnn Business#Citibank#Bank Of America#Wells Fargo#Barclays#Jp Morgan Chase#Americans
