David Rubin will serve a third one-year term as president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, having been re-elected by the newly-constituted board of governors on Tuesday night. Rubin’s first two years on the board have been widely lauded and devoid of controversy — few hold him responsible for the shortcomings of the 93rd Oscars telecast earlier this year — and a source who was present for the vote tells The Hollywood Reporter that he ran unopposed. The Emmy-winning casting director is now entering his ninth year on the board as a charter governor of the casting directors branch....