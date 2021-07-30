Cancel
Coconino County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino, Navajo by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 17:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-29 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coconino; Navajo FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO AND NAVAJO COUNTIES At 547 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Light rain is currently falling over the warned area at a rate of around 0.25" per hour or less. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Seba Dalkai, Tees Toh, First Mesa, Cedar Springs, White Cone, Navajo, Second Mesa, Polacca, Shongopovi, Kykotsmovi Village, Hopi Reservation, Hotevilla and Navajo Reservation. This includes the following highways State Route 87 between mile markers 381 and 406. State Route 264 between mile markers 365 and 394. This includes the following streams and drainages Tees Toh Wash, Dinnebito Wash, Oraibi Wash, Bidahochi Wash, Steamboat Wash, Polacca Wash, Wepo Wash, Coyote Wash, Bluebird Canyon Wash, Jeddito Wash, Keams Canyon Wash, Ha-whi-yalin Wash and Beshbito Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

