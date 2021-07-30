Flood Advisory issued for White Pine by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-29 15:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-29 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: White Pine The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern White Pine County in northeastern Nevada * Until 900 PM PDT. * At 547 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. This includes US Highway 93 between Lages Junction and McGill. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Schellbourne.alerts.weather.gov
