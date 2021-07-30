Flash Flood Warning issued for Bennington, Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 20:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bennington; Windham The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Rensselaer County in east central New York Southeastern Washington County in east central New York Central Bennington County in southern Vermont Central Windham County in southern Vermont * Until 1045 PM EDT. * At 848 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 2 inches in 2 hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bellows Falls, Arlington, Townshend, Salem, Manchester, Stratton, Shaftsbury, Putney, Cambridge, Saxtons River, Westminster, Newfane, West Wardsboro, Manchester Center, White Creek, North Bennington, Dover, Jamaica, Sunderland and Wardsboro. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-2 INCHES IN 2 HOURS