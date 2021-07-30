Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson Hole, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 16:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-29 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jackson Hole; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL TETON COUNTY UNTIL 730 PM MDT At 645 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Buffalo Valley Ranch, or 11 miles east of Moran Junction, moving east at 10 mph. Torrential rainfall will be the main hazard from this thunderstorm. Rainfall around a quarter of inch of rain is expected, but isolated amounts near a half an inch is possible due to the slow movement of the thunderstorms. This will cause significant ponding of water along Togwotee Pass on the Teton County side. This strong thunderstorm will be near Togwotee Pass around 730 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Hatchet Campground, Buffalo Ranger Station and Togwotee Mountain Lodge.