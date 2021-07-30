Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Teton County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson Hole, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 16:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-29 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jackson Hole; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL TETON COUNTY UNTIL 730 PM MDT At 645 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Buffalo Valley Ranch, or 11 miles east of Moran Junction, moving east at 10 mph. Torrential rainfall will be the main hazard from this thunderstorm. Rainfall around a quarter of inch of rain is expected, but isolated amounts near a half an inch is possible due to the slow movement of the thunderstorms. This will cause significant ponding of water along Togwotee Pass on the Teton County side. This strong thunderstorm will be near Togwotee Pass around 730 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Hatchet Campground, Buffalo Ranger Station and Togwotee Mountain Lodge.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, WY
City
Jackson, WY
County
Teton County, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Special Weather Statement#16 41 00#Doppler#Buffalo Ranger Station
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico sues U.S. gun makers, eyes $10 billion in damages

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of reckless business practices that supply what it called a "torrent" of illegal arms to violent Mexican drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths. The lawsuit alleges that units of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy