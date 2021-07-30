Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Keith County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Keith, Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 19:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Keith; Lincoln THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN KEITH AND NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 800 PM CDT/700 PM MDT/ The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Keith County, NE
County
Lincoln County, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Northwestern Lincoln
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico sues U.S. gun makers, eyes $10 billion in damages

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of reckless business practices that supply what it called a "torrent" of illegal arms to violent Mexican drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths. The lawsuit alleges that units of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy