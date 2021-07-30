Cancel
MLB

Yankees acquire Anthony Rizzo from Cubs at MLB trade deadline

By R.J. Anderson
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs have agreed on a trade that sends first baseman Anthony Rizzo to the Bronx, the teams announced. The Cubs will cover the $6 million or so remaining on Rizzo's contract, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, and will receive two prospects in return. Rizzo, 32 come August, is an impending free agent who has hit .248/.346/.446 (116 OPS+) this season with 14 home runs in 92 games.

Anthony Rizzo
Joely Rodríguez
Luke Voit
Ken Rosenthal
