From April through June, potato sales declined in dollars by 10.5% and in volume by 15.5% compared with the same time period in 2020. However, when sales are compared with that same timeframe in 2019, sales increased in value and volume. Consumers spent $317 million more from April through June 2021 on potatoes than they did in 2019 and bought 53 million more pounds of potatoes, demonstrating demand for potatoes is elevated in grocery stores.