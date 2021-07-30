Cancel
Economy

Japan Industrial Output Jumps 6.2% In June

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 5 days ago

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 6.2 percent on month in June, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday. That beat expectations for an increase of 5.0 percent following the downwardly revised 6.5 percent contraction in May (originally -5.9 percent). On a yearly basis, industrial production spiked 22.6 percent - roughly in line with expectations following the 21.1 percent gain in the previous month.

