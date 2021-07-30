Japan Industrial Output Jumps 6.2% In June

(Bloomberg) – Brazil’s industrial production stalled in June after rising the previous month, signaling an uneven recovery in Latin America’s largest economy. Production was unchanged from May, below the median estimate of a 0.2% increase from analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Capital goods were up from the previous month, while auto production was one of the main laggards. The industrial sector rebounded 12% from the previous year, partly due to the depressed base of comparison by the pandemic, the national statistics institute reported on Tuesday.