Will it be "Cade SZN" or "trade SZN" for the Detroit Pistons?. Troy Weaver, Pistons general manager, likely won't spill his plan for the top overall pick when he speaks publicly Tuesday ahead of the 2021 NBA draft. But he's sure to be asked about Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham, the presumptive No. 1, or whether his rebuilding team would be willing to trade back, stock up on picks and take another player.