Poler Stuff Opens New Store

By PRESS RELEASES
shop-eat-surf.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoler Stuff's new store is in the historic Hawthorne district of Southeast Portland. Courtesy of Poler. Continuing its commitment to retail and the brand’s expanded growth in the outdoor market, Poler Stuff opens the doors of its second Pacific Northwest-based flagship store this Monday, August 2. Located in the historic Hawthorne district of Southeast Portland, the neighborhood is a popular destination for locals and tourists alike, known for its bohemian vibe and accessibility to many of the city’s beloved eateries, bookstores and shops spanning 44 blocks.

Comments / 0

