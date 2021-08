Mike Trout, LA Angels. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images) Mike Trout is going to be back with the LA Angels before we know it. Earlier this week, he was seen running, which was a major step in his recovery for his calf strain. The fact that he was running was crucial to his plantarflexion of the foot and ankle. That’s important because calf injuries that take six to eight weeks are typically a little bit more than strains, and actually partial tears.