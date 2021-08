The aughts were an intriguing time for Prince; with 2004’s Musicology and 2006’s 3121, he appeared to rediscover a love of the crisp, commercial funk he had started to move away from in the late ‘90s. He also began experimenting with distribution: in 2007, copies of his album Planet Earth were bundled with newspapers in the UK. That same year, Prince played a legendary Super Bowl halftime show at Miami’s Dolphin Stadium, powering through a short, achingly beautiful set in the rain. By the end of the decade, though, renewed acclaim from critics dried up; it wasn’t until 2014’s Plectrumelectrum and Art Official Age that mainstream audiences came back around, ultimately for the last time. But Prince, who died in 2016 at the age of 57, never stopped recording: In 2009, he released a triple album packaging his own full-lengths Lotusflow3r and MPLSound with Elixer, the debut release from his then-protégé and sometime romantic partner Bria Valente.