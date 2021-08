The Mariners reinstated Santiago to the active roster Tuesday after he completed his 10-game suspension. Santiago's suspension stemmed from his ejection in a June 26 appearance versus the White Sox after officials spotted a foreign substance on his glove. Before his suspension went into effect July 15, Santiago had been working as a starter for Seattle, but it's unclear whether he'll now slot back into a starting role or move to the bullpen. If the Mariners do decide to deploy Santiago in the rotation, he would likely replace Darren McCaughan, who was touched up for seven runs in four innings in the Mariners' come-from-behind victory Monday.